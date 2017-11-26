Charges pending for driver responsible for high speed chase turned multiple vehicle crash in Midtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga.- A high speed chase turned vehicle accident causes traffic to be diverted for hours in Midtown Columbus.

According to Columbus Police the incident involving multiple vehicles ended in a crash near the intersection of Buena Vista and Wynnton roads.

Columbus Police say, they responded to the crash around 12:40 this afternoon.

They say, six people were sent to midtown medical for various complaints of injury.

The crash caused the intersection to be blocked until about eight o clock Sunday night.

We put calls into the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office to check on any possible deaths in the crash.

Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley told News Three, “I can’t give info”.

Police say, charges are pending for driver responsible for the crash.

Stick with News Three for any updates on this developing story.