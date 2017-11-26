6 Auburn takes down #1 Alabama in 82nd Iron Bowl

Auburn — For the second time in three weeks, the Auburn Tigers toppled the No. 1 team in the country. On Saturday, the Tigers beat Alabama 26-14 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in the 82nd edition of the Iron Bowl.

With the win, Auburn clinched a spot in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta where they will take on the No. 7 Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia cruised past Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Saturday picking up a 38-7 win. Jake Fromm completed 12 of 16 passes and threw for two touchdowns while three different running backs scored in the win.