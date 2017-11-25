WATCH: PrepZone Playoffs Round 3

COLUMBUS, Ga – Below are the scores and highlights from Week 15 of the PrepZone playoffs.

AHSAA 2017 Football Playoffs

Quarterfinal Results (Friday, Nov. 24)



CLASS 1A

Wadley (12-0) 34, Marengo (9-4) 20

Sweet Water (11-1) 26, Maplesville (11-1) 21

South Lamar (10-3) 34, Addison (10-3) 20

Pickens County (11-2) 37, Cherokee (9-4) 8



CLASS 2A

Leroy (11-2) 38, Luverne (10-3) 20

Goshen (12-1) 56, St. Luke’s Episcopal (10-2) 52



Sulligent (12-1) 35, Fyffe (12-1) 28

Lanett (13-0) 48, Lamar County (8-5) 7

CLASS 3A

Clarke County (11-2) 21, Mobile Christian (9-4) 16

Hillcrest-Evergreen (12-1) 29, American Christian (9-4) 21

Randolph County (12-1) 55, Sylvania (11-2) 24

Piedmont (12-1) 34, Colbert Heights (11-2) 13



CLASS 4A

UMS-Wright (11-2) 31, Bibb County (11-2) 7

Andalusia (12-1) 45, Aabama Christian (10-3) 13



Fayette County (11-2) 34, Hokes Bluff (10-3) 27

Saks (13-0) 42, Cherokee County (6-7) 14

CLASS 5A

St. Paul’s Episcopal (12-1) 52, Beauregard (10-2) 20

Demopolis (11-2) 35, Vigor (9-4) 14



St. Clair County (10-3) 27, Wenonah (10-2) 26 (OT)

Briarwood Christian (13-0) 31, Etowah (11-2) 0



CLASS 6A

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (10-3) 29, Opelika (9-4) 27

Wetumpka (12-1) 69, Spanish Fort (11-2) 41

Pinson Valley (13-0) 51, Austin (12-1) 50 (OT)

Clay-Chalkville (11-2) 31, Oxford (12-1) 15

CLASS 7A

McGill-Toolen Catholic (13-0) 27, Central-Phenix City (11-1) 26 (OT)

Hoover (10-3) 31, Thompson (12-1) 12

Georgia

By The Associated Press

GHSA A Private

Quarterfinal

Athens Academy 38, Savannah Country Day 14

Eagle’s Landing Christian 55, Calvary Day 0

Mt. Paran Christian 14, Stratford 7

Prince Avenue Christian 31, Darlington 18

GHSA A Public

Quarterfinal

Clinch County 21, Mitchell County 0

Emanuel County Institute 49, Charlton County 25

Irwin County 21, Macon County 15

Mt. Zion-Carrollton 10, Manchester 6

GHSA AAAAAAA

Quarterfinal

Brookwood 35, Tift County 28

Colquitt County 12, Archer 7

McEachern 43, Parkview 28

North Gwinnett 51, Marietta 41

GHSA AAAAAA

Quarterfinal

Coffee 28, Alpharetta 14

Glynn Academy 31, Harrison 7

Lee County 34, Mays 14

Tucker 20, Allatoona 12

GHSA AAAAA

Quarterfinal

Buford 20, Stockbridge 17

Carver-Atlanta 26, Jones County 21

Rome 59, Starr’s Mill 10

Warner Robins 63, Carrollton 24

GHSA AAAA

Quarterfinal

Blessed Trinity 43, Thomson 13

Marist 28, Burke County 6

Mary Persons 51, Jefferson 32

St. Pius X 35, Woodward Academy 31

GHSA AAA

Quarterfinal

Calhoun 31, Liberty County 7

Cedar Grove 28, Pike County 0

Greater Atlanta Christian 51, Jenkins 14

Peach County 45, Westminster 15

GHSA AA

Quarterfinal

Brooks County 31, Callaway 0

Hapeville 31, Benedictine Military 17

Heard County 28, Thomasville 14

Rabun County 56, Screven County 14

GICAA 11-Man

Championship

Community Christian 20, Creekside Christian Academy 14

GICAA 8-Man

Championship

Holy Ground Baptist 83, CrossPointe Christian 42