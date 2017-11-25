WATCH: PrepZone Playoffs Round 3

COLUMBUS, Ga – Below are the scores and highlights from Week 15 of the PrepZone playoffs.
AHSAA 2017 Football Playoffs
Quarterfinal Results (Friday, Nov. 24)
CLASS 1A
Wadley (12-0) 34, Marengo (9-4) 20
Sweet Water (11-1) 26, Maplesville (11-1) 21
South Lamar (10-3) 34, Addison (10-3) 20
Pickens County (11-2) 37, Cherokee (9-4) 8
CLASS 2A
Leroy (11-2) 38, Luverne (10-3) 20
Goshen (12-1) 56, St. Luke’s Episcopal (10-2) 52
Sulligent (12-1) 35, Fyffe (12-1) 28
Lanett (13-0) 48, Lamar County (8-5) 7
CLASS 3A
Clarke County (11-2) 21, Mobile Christian (9-4) 16
Hillcrest-Evergreen (12-1) 29, American Christian (9-4) 21
Randolph County (12-1) 55, Sylvania (11-2) 24
Piedmont (12-1) 34, Colbert Heights (11-2) 13
CLASS 4A
UMS-Wright (11-2) 31, Bibb County (11-2) 7
Andalusia (12-1) 45, Aabama Christian (10-3) 13
Fayette County (11-2) 34, Hokes Bluff (10-3) 27
Saks (13-0) 42, Cherokee County (6-7) 14
CLASS 5A
St. Paul’s Episcopal (12-1) 52, Beauregard (10-2) 20
Demopolis (11-2) 35, Vigor (9-4) 14
St. Clair County (10-3) 27, Wenonah (10-2) 26 (OT)
Briarwood Christian (13-0) 31, Etowah (11-2) 0
CLASS 6A
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (10-3) 29, Opelika (9-4) 27
Wetumpka (12-1) 69, Spanish Fort (11-2) 41
Pinson Valley (13-0) 51, Austin (12-1) 50 (OT)
Clay-Chalkville (11-2) 31, Oxford (12-1) 15
CLASS 7A
McGill-Toolen Catholic (13-0) 27, Central-Phenix City (11-1) 26 (OT)
Hoover (10-3) 31, Thompson (12-1) 12
Georgia
By The Associated Press
GHSA A Private
Quarterfinal
Athens Academy 38, Savannah Country Day 14
Eagle’s Landing Christian 55, Calvary Day 0
Mt. Paran Christian 14, Stratford 7
Prince Avenue Christian 31, Darlington 18
GHSA A Public
Quarterfinal
Clinch County 21, Mitchell County 0
Emanuel County Institute 49, Charlton County 25
Irwin County 21, Macon County 15
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 10, Manchester 6
GHSA AAAAAAA
Quarterfinal
Brookwood 35, Tift County 28
Colquitt County 12, Archer 7
McEachern 43, Parkview 28
North Gwinnett 51, Marietta 41
GHSA AAAAAA
Quarterfinal
Coffee 28, Alpharetta 14
Glynn Academy 31, Harrison 7
Lee County 34, Mays 14
Tucker 20, Allatoona 12
GHSA AAAAA
Quarterfinal
Buford 20, Stockbridge 17
Carver-Atlanta 26, Jones County 21
Rome 59, Starr’s Mill 10
Warner Robins 63, Carrollton 24
GHSA AAAA
Quarterfinal
Blessed Trinity 43, Thomson 13
Marist 28, Burke County 6
Mary Persons 51, Jefferson 32
St. Pius X 35, Woodward Academy 31
GHSA AAA
Quarterfinal
Calhoun 31, Liberty County 7
Cedar Grove 28, Pike County 0
Greater Atlanta Christian 51, Jenkins 14
Peach County 45, Westminster 15
GHSA AA
Quarterfinal
Brooks County 31, Callaway 0
Hapeville 31, Benedictine Military 17
Heard County 28, Thomasville 14
Rabun County 56, Screven County 14
GICAA 11-Man
Championship
Community Christian 20, Creekside Christian Academy 14
GICAA 8-Man
Championship
Holy Ground Baptist 83, CrossPointe Christian 42