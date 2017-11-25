Slightly cooler, sunny & pleasant to end the weekend.

A weak cold front moves through overnight, but won’t make much of a difference in temperatures. It will clear clouds that developed Friday afternoon, however. Sunday morning starts off clear and cool in the lower 40s with a sunny afternoon in the mid 60s. Monday morning will be a bit chilly with morning lows in the upper 30s. Sunny skies will warm us up quickly, with highs in the upper 60s. It is then a similar forecast through Wednesday with slightly warmer temperatures and higher humidity, but the weather will still be pleasant!

A strong cold front moves through Friday. This will increase rain chances some on Thursday, but shouldn’t be enough to produce a wash-out. Temperatures cool some by Friday with mornings in the lower to mid 40s and afternoons sunny in the mid 60s through the weekend.