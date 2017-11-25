Rescue volunteer finds dog shot in the face on River Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A dog is recovering with a local vet after he was found shot in the face late Tuesday night.

The pit bull mix, renamed Kennedy, was found with a hole in his forehead and a bullet still lodged deep in his cheek. An Animal Ark Rescue Shelter volunteer was driving by on River Road when she spotted Kennedy struggling to avoid cars. A perfect case of the right place at the right time.

“I was just going to hang out with friends and I just felt something that told me to go that way and in this car, which you know is like the dog car,” says Morgan McGrory. “You know sometimes you get that feeling and you’re like ‘why am I doing this?’ And then something happens and you’re like oh okay that’s why.”

Morgan and two other good Samaritans helped coax Kennedy off the road and into the nearby trees before loading him into the dog kennel in Morgan’s back seat. When Columbus Animal Control came to her house to pick him up, Morgan says she couldn’t just sit and watch him leave.

“Well you know my mom and I do stuff with Animal Ark all the time, so I was like mom can’t we get them to take him?” Morgan tells News 3’s Mikhaela Singleton. “So my mom called the shelter and they got him up. It was really lucky.”

Kennedy is now making a quick recovery thanks to the vets and staff at Benning Animal Hospital where Animal Ark volunteers took him for treatment. The clinic’s managing veterinarian says the pup missed death by a hair.

“It missed his eye, it missed you know the facial nerve, I mean everything was missed. It was a very fortunate trajectory that the bullet took,” says Doctor Keri Riddick.

Morgan says she was shocked when she found out the wound on Kennedy’s head was a bullet hole.

“I’ve never seen a dog with any type of wound like that, so I was like well I think it might be a snake but then to find out it was a gun shot is just, I don’t know, it’s just crazy,” she says.

Dr. Riddick says she couldn’t have the bullet removed from Kennedy’s face right away because he was extremely swollen from the trauma. Now that he’s feeling a bit better, Animal Ark is raising money to pay for his surgery.