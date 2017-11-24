WEEKEND WEATHER: Great for football & shopping

It’s a chilly start to Black Friday with morning lows in the lower 40s in Columbus and upper 30s elsewhere. The afternoon will be sunny and pleasant with high temperatures in the upper 60s. Saturday is shaping up great for any small business shopping or football! Another cool start to the morning in the lower 40s with a mostly sunny and nice afternoon in the upper 60s….a great forecast for the Georgia @ Georgia Tech and Iron Bowl games!

A weak cold front moves through late Saturday increasing cloud cover some in the evening, but that’s about all it will do. Temperatures cool slightly Sunday afternoon with highs in the lower to mid 60s. Monday morning starts off chilly in the upper 30s with another sunny and pleasant afternoon on tap. The next shot for any rain at all will be Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a strong cold front. This could potentially bring a drop in temperatures by the end of the coming week.