Troup County passes ordinance against dog chaining

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — After about a year of meetings and deliberations, Tuesday the Troup County Board of Commissioners passed an ordinance against dog chaining.

Evie Kettler is a local animal rights activist who helped pass a no tethering ordinance in the city of LaGrange. Her success there brought her to the county commission meeting room to ban certain types of tethering across the county.

“I’m so happy,” Kettler said after the commissioners officially passed the ordinance. “I’m so happy that finally, no more chains in Troup County Georgia.”

The new ordinance states that no animal may be left outside and restrained on a tether that might “subject it to unreasonable pain, stress or risk of tangling.” The ban includes heavy chains, choke or pinch collars, or ties that fix an animal to a single point.

The Georgia Director for the Humane Society of the United States Debra Berger also attended Tuesday’s meeting to appeal to the Board of Commissioners. She says excessive outdoor tethering can lead to highly aggressive animals that are more likely to bite, bark, or hurt themselves as they try to move around.

“When you chain a dog, first and foremost, you’re isolating them,” Berger says. “So you’re setting up a life of suffering, you’re setting up a life of unmet needs, and an animal who is chained to a stationary object has a whole variety of physical issues to contend with, but there’s the total psychological aspect of not being with their people, of living a life of isolation.”

During the meeting, commissioners expressed compassion for animals and their suffering. However, they also said they want the new ordinance to teach and not punish the community.

“We want this to help educate our citizens about the right way to take care of their animal,” says Commission Chairman Patrick Crews. “We’re not out there, unless they’re outright abusing the law, to look at fining them or citing them, but hopefully education and then those that can’t, we’ll have a way to punish them.”

The Board voted unanimously to pass the ban and instate new restrictions for outdoor animal care, such as trolley systems and fencing. Kettler says the trolley system is not a perfect solution, but it is miles ahead of leaving dogs outside on heavy chains.

“It has stops on either end so they can’t get themselves tangled. I mean it isn’t exactly perfect, but this is still huge,” she says.

Kettler also runs a non-profit group called Paws 4 Chainge that builds free fences for residents in need of outdoor options for their animals.

The Board of Commission ruled citizens have 90 days to comply with the new ordinance’s restrictions before the law takes effect.