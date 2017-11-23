Pleasant weather continues into the weekend

Black Friday starts off cool with temperatures in the low 40s with plenty of afternoon sunshine to warm us back into the middle 60s. Saturday we will have another great day of weather for the holiday weekend. The weather looks great for both the Georgia @ Georgia Tech and Iron Bowl games!

We are tracking a cold front to move through late Saturday into Sunday morning, but will hardly impact this forecast. The cold front will come in dry and very little impact on temperatures too. The only noticeable impact will be just slightly cooler afternoon highs on Sunday, but overall rather nice and seasonable for this time of year. We remain seasonable and rain free through the majority of the week until a stronger cold front arrives late Wednesday into Thursday.