More sunshine Friday – leading to a pleasant weekend forecast.

More clouds linger Thanksgiving morning with light showers staying just to our southeast (Americus, Albany & Shellman are the mostly likely spots to see some showers this morning). For the most part, we should steer clear of any of the rain with only a few sprinkles at best in the morning. Areas north and west (Auburn , LaGrange and Atlanta) will see more sunshine and less cloud cover. Clouds will clear some in Columbus by late afternoon and early evening. We’ll then stay partly cloudy and cool tonight – leading to a pleasant Black Friday. The morning starts off cool in the lower 40s with a pleasant and sunny afternoon in the mid 60s. Saturday will be another pleasant forecast – making it great for small business shopping and football. The weather looks great for both the Georgia @ Georgia Tech and Iron Bowl games!

A cold front will move through late Saturday but won’t make much of a difference in our forecast as it is a weak and dry one. Sunday and Monday will be a little cooler with mornings in the lower 40s Sunday morning and upper 30s Monday morning. The rest of the work week will be dry, mostly and rain-free until Wednesday when rain chances increase some ahead of another stronger cold front that will move through into Thursday.