Terrific for Thanksgiving

Unlike some Novembers that have been notorious for storminess, inclement weather, and travel problems around Thanksgiving, this year looks like much of the nation will have sunshine and seasonable temperatures. The only areas expected to see rain are in the far southeast and northwest corners of the Lower 48: the Florida peninsula and the Pacific Northwest. Elsewhere, dry weather will prevail for most of the weekend; the southwest corner will be hot with record warmth possible, while the Northeast and Great Lakes should be seasonably cold.

Locally, we will be under the influence of high pressure stretched across the country from the West down through Texas, and east to the Atlantic coast. A disturbance aloft and a weak surface low in the Gulf of Mexico along a stalled cold front will produce showers, keeping rain south of us but possibly sending a few clouds our way on Thanksgiving Day. For the rest of the weekend, once the low moves east we should enjoy sunshine and mild temperatures. A dry front coming through Sunday will bring a modest drop in temperatures to close out the weekend.

