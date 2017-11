COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police are seeking your help in locating a missing girl.

Police say, 14-year-old Kapree Auje Nai Robison was last seen in the vicinity of Dogwood Drive back on November 10, 2017.

Kapree is described as being 5’8″ in height, weight around 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you know the whereabouts of Kapree you are asked to contact Columbus police at 911 or (706) 653-3449.