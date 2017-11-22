Good Thanksgiving forecast. Great weekend weather.

Tomorrow morning starts off with more clouds and a few showers to our southeast, but there won’t be anything to interfere with Thanksgiving plans. Temperatures will be mild in the lower 60s with partly sunny skies by the end of Thanksgiving day. Black Friday will be nice with mostly sunny conditions and a pleasant afternoon in the mid 60s.

Another pleasant, mostly sunny forecast in store for Small Business Saturday. It will be great football weather for the Iron Bowl and Georgia @ Georgia Tech games.

A cold front will move through by the end of the weekend, but won’t bring any rain with it. Sunday will stay sunny and rain-free. Monday morning starts off on a cooler note in the mid 30s with a sunny afternoon in the lower 60s. The rest of the week will be mostly sunny and rain-free as well.

Morning temperatures overall will be in the 40s with afternoon highs in the 60s.