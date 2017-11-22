Dog dies in Phenix City after being shot multiple times

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. — Details of a dog shot several times and killed on Freeman Road in Russell County are starting to surface.

The dog’s groomer told News 3 she went to Freeman Road after being contacted by the Russell County animal shelter.

She said the dog, Max, walked to her after being injured from multiple gun shot wounds.

Anna Maria McIntyre has been taking care of Max for 11 years at her pet salon. She saw a picture of him and recognized the collar and bandanna she put on him about a week ago.

“I just got in my car myself and went down there and got him,” McIntyre said. “I picked him up and he came right to me and I noticed he had four to five bullet wounds in him.”

She took Max to the vet where he was put to sleep to prevent any more suffering. McIntyre told News 3 Max’s owner moved to Mississippi two weeks ago to live near her daughter and newly born granddaughter.

Before leaving, McIntyre said the owner gave Max to her sister and her sister’s boyfriend.

“She talked to her sister finally last night,” McIntyre said. “She finally called her back late last night and told her she was forced out of the house and had left the dog with the boyfriend named Ray and then the dog ended up shot.”

McIntyre took care of Max every two weeks for the last 11 years. He was one of her first customers when she opened the Southern Paws Pet Salon 11 years ago in Phenix City.

“He’s like my dog because I took care of him for so long you know and I cried a lot and I’m trying not to cry about it today,” she said.

If you have any information about the case, call the Russell County Sheriff’s Department.