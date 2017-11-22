Crowell family teams up with church to feed families

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Cleveland Browns running back and Carver High School graduate Isaiah Crowell is giving back to his hometown of Columbus.

Crowell partnered with South Columbus United Methodist Church and St. Mark United Methodist to feed 100 families for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Crowell’s mother was on hand to spread holiday cheer to the families.

“It is a blessing to bless someone else. Something that I prayed about for some many years, but it I wasn’t able to do it. I was always on the receiving end, but being on the given end is truly and blessing truly and an honor and you leave here felling great with so much gratitude and joy and love in your heart,” says Debbie Crowell.

Isaiah Crowell also hosts a free youth summer football camp in Columbus.