Columbus man sentenced to 20 years for child sex exploitation

Timothy Joiner of Columbus, GA was sentenced to 20 years in Federal prison for attempted child sexual exploitation. Chief United States District Court Judge Clay D. Land handed down this 20 year sentence on November 20, 2017. Joiner plead guilty to the charge on August 2nd, 2017.

According to the plea agreement, Joiner sent pornographic pictures of children he found on the internet with the intent to receive child pornography in return. He also sent pictures of children taken from inside his own house, inside his car, and a picture of one of his own blood relatives. The charges were the result of an undercover investigation conducted by the Metropolitan Police Department-Federal Bureau if Investigation (FBI) Child Exploitation Task Force.

United States Attorney G.F. “Pete” Peterman says, “Mr. Joiner’s perverse activities as a user, creator and purveyor of child pornography certainly warrant the sentence he received. Hopefully this case will send a message to others who might share the same inclinations as Mr. Joiner that when caught they will be prosecuted by this office to the fullest extent of the law.”

Chief United States District Court Judge Clay D. Land in Columbus, Georgia handed down this 20 year sentence on November 20, 2017.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, assisted by the Columbus Police Department.

Parole is not an option in the federal system.