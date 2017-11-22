Backstreet Boys member accused of rape

Associated Press Published:
Nick Carter
FILE - In this July 9, 2017 file photo, Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys performs during the Festival d'ete de Quebec in Quebec City, Canada. Carter says he’s “shocked and saddened” by accusations made by a singer who said he raped her about 15 years ago. Melissa Schuman of the girl group Dream wrote in a blog post that she was “forced to engage in an act against my will.” She said the Backstreet Boy took her virginity. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Nick Carter says he’s “shocked and saddened” by accusations made by a singer who said he raped her about 15 years ago.

Melissa Schuman of the girl group Dream wrote in a blog post that she was “forced to engage in an act against my will.” She said the Backstreet Boy took her virginity.

But Carter says in a statement Wednesday that “Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual.”

He adds that he “was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally.”

Dream was signed to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Bad Boy Records and produced the hit “He Loves U Not.”

Schuman and Carter recorded music together after she said he attacked her.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s