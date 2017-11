If you caught CBS’ “The Price is Right” Wednesday you might have noticed an Auburn fan and familiar face.

Glenda Tamblyn, from Auburn’s class of 1983 was on Wednesday’s show as part of the college rivalry episode. What better timing, just three days before the Iron Bowl in Auburn.

Don’t forget WRBL News 3 Sports airs “Countdown to the Iron Bowl” on Saturday, November 25 2 p.m. eastern. That leads into CBS Sports’ coverage of the game. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.