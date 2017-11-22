3 sought in Opelika car break-in

OPELIKA, Ala. — Opelika police are searching for three suspects wanted into connection to breaking into a vehicle and using a fraudulent credit card to make a purchase.

Police say the incident happened Sunday, November 19 shortly after 9 p.m. at the GiGi’s Cupcakes located on Pepperell Parkway in Opelika. The victim also states that her car was broken into and several items were stolen out of the vehicle. The victim told police that one hour later her credit card was used at two separate locations in Auburn.

Police describe the suspects as:

Suspect #1 is described as a black male. He is approximately 6’00 tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey toboggan, a blue hoodie, grey sweatpants, and white tennis shoes.

Suspect #2 is described as a black male approximately 6’00 tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He had a beard. He was last seen wearing a blue and orange toboggan, a grey sweatshirt, and black jeans pants

Suspect #3 is described as a black male. He is approximately 5’9” tall and weighs about 170 pounds. The suspect has a disabled right leg and walks with a cane. He was last seen wearing a black “Tupac” shirt, light blue jeans with holes and black boots.

Police say all three suspects can be seen getting out of and entering a grey or green 2005-2008 Chrysler 300 with chrome rims and a dent in the passenger side front quarter panel.

If you recognize either suspect or have any other information on this case is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at (334) 705-5220. You may also call our Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.