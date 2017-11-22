2 Republicans groups that dumped Moore not reconsidering him

Associated Press Published:
Roy Moore
FILE - In this June 28, 2015, file photo, Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore speaks to the congregation of Kimberly Church of God in Kimberly, Ala. Moore continues to fight against gay marriage in the state, suggesting on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016, that Alabama probate judges should refuse to issue marriage licenses to gay couples despite the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June 2015 that effectively legalized same-sex marriage throughout the country. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Republican groups say they have no plans to support embattled Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore after President Donald Trump all but endorsed him.

Officials with the Republican National Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee said Wednesday the organizations have made no changes in their decision to withdraw financial and field support from Moore’s campaign.

The groups withdrew their support earlier this month following a series of allegations that Moore sexually assaulted and harassed teenage girls when he was an assistant district attorney in his 30s. He is now 70.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has called on Moore to step aside.

Trump referenced Moore’s Democratic opponent, Doug Jones, on Tuesday when he said: “We don’t need a liberal person in there.”

The special election is Dec. 12.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s