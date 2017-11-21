Tuskegee man charged with two counts of sodomy

One Tuskegee man was arrested on Monday, November 20, 2017 on a felony warrant charging him with two counts of Sodomy in the First Degree.

The arrest stems from an investigation into a Sodomy report filed with police on October 20th that occurred at a residence on Gentry Drive. Further investigation by Auburn Police and the Lee County Department of Health & Human Resources revealed that Orlando Sims, who was a family acquaintance, sexually assaulted the victim who is under the age of twelve, on at least two occasions.

Detectives obtained warrants for his arrest charging him with two counts of sodomy first degree. He was located and taken into custody in Tuskegee with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and turned over to Auburn Police.

Sims is 19 years old, and was transported to the Lee County Jail. Sims is being held on a $50,000 bond.