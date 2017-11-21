Thanksgiving Weekend Weather

Without any major weather systems to threaten the area, we can look forward to generally pleasant weather with a few notes of caution.

The center of the cold air mass that brought Columbus its first official freeze of the season on Monday (32º) has moved east out over the Atlantic, as winds on the back side of the high turned southerly and have tapped into Gulf moisture, bringing an increase in clouds. A few light showers are possible today in this environment, though any amounts will be minimal and activity no more than isolated.

A cold front surging southward will move through early Wednesday and bring partly sunny skies back to the area, though only a minor change in temperature. Seasonable readings will take us into Thanksgiving Day as the front stalls in the Gulf and a weak low develops along the boundary. That system will affect much of Florida with rain for Thanksgiving, but should steer clear of our area. A minor shift northward of the disturbance could bring the rain further north than currently expected, so this system will be closely monitored.

Friday and beyond, another front will help to usher in drier air and more sunshine to Georgia and Alabama; temperatures will be seasonably mild through Saturday then take a dip on Sunday as a stronger cold front drops through the eastern U.S. all the way south to the Gulf coast.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast