School leader criticized for handling of cheerleader protest

Associated Press Published:
(CBS46)

ATLANTA (AP) – Lawyers for Georgia’s board of regents say a university president failed to keep state officials informed about moving cheerleaders off the field before football games after some black cheerleaders knelt during the national anthem.

In a report released Tuesday, the board’s legal office found that Kennesaw State President Sam Olens did not advise the state’s university system of the change in the pregame routine even though he had been instructed to do so.

Some cheerleaders had taken a knee at a Sept. 30 game to protest racial injustice, prompting a barrage of calls and emails from furious school boosters.

The school then changed its pre-game routine, moving cheerleaders into a stadium tunnel during the anthem, and the regents announced an investigation into how the school handled the situation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s