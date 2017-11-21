Man drives stolen truck into an East Alabama grocery store

VALLEY, Ala — Wild surveillance video captured on Tuesday morning, November 21, 2017, at approximately 3:02 a.m., shows a white truck driving into Givorns Foods located on Fairfax ByPass in Valley.

Upon arrival, Officers discovered that entry had been made through the front glass doors, however no suspects were located in the building. During processing of the scene, video revealed that a white 1999 Dodge Ram 1500 4X4 Extended Cab Truck bearing Georgia tag # AZI 2117 had been driven through the doors and the ATM Machine was loaded into the bed of the truck by two black male occupants of the truck.

The truck had been reported stolen on Monday, November 20, 2017, in Duluth, Georgia. The truck should have damage to the front, rear, and both sides. Anyone with information concerning this vehicle or possible suspects may call Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200 or Greater Valley Area Crimestoppers at 334-756-8200.