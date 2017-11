LEE COUNTY, Ala. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking your help in locating a missing person.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Facebook page, 53-year-old James Moore was last seen back on October 20, 2017 in the 2000 block of Lee Road 140 in Salem, Alabama.

Moore was last seen wearing pajamas and was on foot.

If you have seen James Moore or know of his whereabouts please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.