EUFAULA, Ala. — Eufaula police have arrested one of their own after an internal investigation.

Chief Steve Watkins says Officer Dora Bishop was arrested Monday, November 20 on a misdemeanor warrant for possession of marijuana second degree.

Bishop has been placed on leave pending a hearing and currently in the Eufaula City Jail waiting a bond hearing.

Bishop had been with the department for 13 months.