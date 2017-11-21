Dentist’s body recovered from Altamaha River

Associated Press Published:

JESUP, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man’s body was recovered from a river a day after he was reported missing.

Local media sources report that the Wayne County Emergency Agency, sheriff’s deputies and the Department of Natural Resources began searching for Gary Lewis around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. His body was pulled from the Altamaha River around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Divers searched until late at night Sunday, which Wayne County Sheriff John Carter described as atypical. A release from county officials says video shows Lewis attempting to recover his boat as it drifted away at Jaycee Landing, and then slipping into the water.

Lewis was in his mid-60s and ran a dental practice in Jesup.

