Caught on camera: South Carolina trooper saves baby on highway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (CBS News) — A South Carolina State Trooper is sharing how he helped save a three-month-old baby who had stopped breathing. It all happened earlier this month on I-26 in North Charleston near the Hanahan exit.

As a state trooper almost everyday on the job is different.

“Just kicked into lifesaving mode,” says Benjamin Crocker.

But this day November 8 stands out to Trooper First Class Benjamin Crocker.

“It was just a normal day,” says Crocker.

As you can see he made a traffic stop on I-26.

“Then a vehicle came up behind me car which normally doesn’t happen,” says Crocker.

So he went to check it out seeing that three-month old was in trouble.

“She started screaming my baby, my baby he’s not breathing so at that point I just went into action,” says Crocker.

What you can’t see is what happens next….but you can listen in.

“Hey buddy..” (Audio from the scene)

That’s Trooper Crocker… now silence…

Now the baby’s cry. His national guard and trooper training was put to the test.

“The head was titled back kind of like this, so when I grabbed him I took him like this and laid him flat on the back seat and I opened up his mouth so I could make sure nothing was obstructing his airway and you could see his chest slowing and then once I found his airway was clear I just started rubbing his sternum like this until he started crying, once he started crying I knew he was breathing at that point,” says Crocker

As EMS arrives… crocker comforts the baby.

“You can hear them coming now…they’re coming for you buddy, they’re coming for you, you’re going to be fine,” says trooper at the scene.

“If the man upstairs didn’t say hey you gotta do this today you gotta help me out with one I wouldn’t have been there, I think everything happens for a reason for that day I think I was just placed there,” says Crocker.

Trooper Crocker learned that the baby was in the hospital the day before this incident, but we don’t know why. Crocker would like to know how the baby and his family is doing…he has not been able to get in touch with them.