2 arrested for several armed robberies in Whitesville

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. — Two individuals are in the Harris County Jail after an investigation into several recent burglaries in the Whitesville community.

According to a news release, one incident occurred at the Hopewell Church Road Shell Station around 9:17 p.m. on Monday, November 13. An amount of $338.28 was taken while the two individuals robbed the gas station at gun point.

The other incident occurred on Highway 219 at the Hopewell Church Road Dollar General back on Saturday, November 18. The robbers took $614.47.

23-year-old D’Neisha Brooks and her cousin 22-year-old Rizereyo Brooks were arrested in connection with the two armed robberies.

The case is still under investigation to see if the two individuals are responsible for criminal activity in other areas.