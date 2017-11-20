White House remains noncommittal on Roy Moore

Associated Press Published:
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Rex Tillerson
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is introduced by White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders during the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, in Washington, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) – White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says the White House position on embattled Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore hasn’t changed, and Alabama voters should decide his fate.

Her comments follow White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s assertion Monday morning that a vote for Moore’s Democratic opponent, Doug Jones, would be a “vote against tax cuts.”

Sanders says, “Obviously, the president wants people both in the House and the Senate who support his agenda.”

Many national Republicans have called on Moore to step aside in the wake of multiple sexual assault and harassment allegations. Trump has not followed suit, but through spokespeople has called the allegations troubling.

Sanders says, “We feel like the people of Alabama should make the determination on who their next senator should be.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s