White House remains noncommittal on Roy Moore

WASHINGTON (AP) – White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says the White House position on embattled Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore hasn’t changed, and Alabama voters should decide his fate.

Her comments follow White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s assertion Monday morning that a vote for Moore’s Democratic opponent, Doug Jones, would be a “vote against tax cuts.”

Sanders says, “Obviously, the president wants people both in the House and the Senate who support his agenda.”

Many national Republicans have called on Moore to step aside in the wake of multiple sexual assault and harassment allegations. Trump has not followed suit, but through spokespeople has called the allegations troubling.

Sanders says, “We feel like the people of Alabama should make the determination on who their next senator should be.”