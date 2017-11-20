Troup County Sheriff’s Office exhausts all resources in case of missing 75-year-old woman

TROUP COUNTY, Ga.- Back on Nov. 10, Carol Evans disappeared from her Lower Lovelace Road home. Deputies said it was possible she left walking and never returned.

Since then, sheriff’s office personnel have been searching for Evans around the clock. In the past 10 days, helicopters, drones with Forward Looking Infrared, more than a dozen K-9 teams, first responders and more have been used in the search.

Sunday, the sheriff’s office announced that after meeting with the Evans family, it was determined that all resources have been exhausted and that personnel have looked in the most reasonable locations where search experts believe she should have been had she walked away from the home as deputies believe she did.

The case will remain an active and open missing person case. Investigators will continue to follow any leads that come in.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Troup County Sheriff’s Office at 706-883-1616 or Crimestoppers at 706-812-1000.