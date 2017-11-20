Students take a knee during basketball game

Columbus, GA — The athletes from the Wilson Academy decided to stand their ground, by taking a knee at a basketball game versus Trinity Christian School in Lee County.

Marleen and Paul Frick sent us the photos you see on this screen and a message that says, ” It was sad to see the Warrior’s basketball coach and their cheerleader coach lead their team to kneel during the National Anthem. I have family in the military and my husband has served our country in the military.”

We reached out to Byron F. Wilson Warriors basketball coach, and he says he did not force his athletes to kneel. The kneeling was completely orchestrated by the students. Wilson has this to say to those who may be against what the students are doing.

“Is the discomfort you feel watching us kneel for 30 seconds before this game… is that discomfort greater than the discomfort you would feel thinking that your country doesn’t see you as an equal? Is the discomfort you feel watching us kneel during this song…is that greater or equal to the discomfort you would feel if you had to fear for your life as a law abiding citizen interacting with police officers.”

Coach Wilson says they will stop kneeling when justice is served in cases that mirror Tamir Rice, Trayvon Martin, and so on.