South Alabama head coach Joey Jones resigns

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – On Monday, South Alabama announced head football coach Joey Jones will resign at the end of his current contract. He will coach the final game of the season against New Mexico State.

Director of Athletics Dr. Joel Erdmann said in a statement: “Joey Jones is the father of our football program. He, his wife Elise and his entire family put their arms around the program and committed to its establishment and growth,” said Erdmann. “He has placed South Alabama Football on strong footing, which is something he and his family can be very proud of and we sincerely appreciate. His good, hard work and commitment will forever be recognized.”

Jones was hired as the first head coach of the South Alabama football program back in February of 2008.

Jones has a record of 52-49 in eight-plus seasons as the head coach of the Jags.

The Jags are currently 4-7 and coming off a 52-0 loss to Georgia Southern.

Jag 4 life!! Love ya Jagnation! pic.twitter.com/3D7q4xJFRW — Coach Joey Jones (@CoachJoeyJones) November 20, 2017