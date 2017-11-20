Pringles unveils Thanksgiving chips that taste like turkey, mashed potatoes

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WKRG) — No fork, no problem. Now you can enjoy all the flavors of Thanksgiving in chip form.
Pringles unveiled a Thanksgiving pack that has 8 flavors, each representing a signature holiday item.
The flavors include:
- Turkey
- Mashed Potatoes
- Green Bean Casserole
- Mac & Cheese
- Creamed Corn
- Stuffing
- Cranberry Sauce
- Pumpkin Pie
Instead of the traditional Pringles can, the holiday set is served in a TV dinner-style tray.
The box even has “recipe” suggestions, such as stacking the turkey, mashed potatoes and stuffing chips to taste like a leftover sandwich.
Pringles hinted at a nationwide release in the future.Before you cancel your Thanksgiving plans, you should know that Pringles said the packs are not available in retail stores. A few media outlets and publications received samples to try, including The Daily Meal, which said the stuffing-flavored chips were the favorite pick among team members.