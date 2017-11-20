Police: LaGrange Walmart employee hit by hammer

LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange police are investigating an assault where a Walmart employee was attacked with a hammer.

Police say the attack happened at the Franklin Road Walmart Saturday morning. Police say the Walmart employee was assaulted when they tried to stop two suspects from stealing cell phones.

One suspect hit the employee in the head with a hammer, then the other shoved the employee to the ground.

The victim is expected to recover. Meanwhile, the suspects got away in a red or maroon four door sedan.

If you have any information regarding this case you are asked to contact police.