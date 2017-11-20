Man wanted for questioning in murder found shot

WRBL Staff Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A man is wanted for questioning in a deadly drive-by shooting over the weekend.

Police say 32-year-old Aubrey Crittenden was shot Sunday afternoon and drove himself or was dropped off at Fire Station 6 on Brown Avenue.

Crittenden was arrested later on Sunday for having outstanding warrants.

This comes after the suspect in the same murder, 19-year-old Kuamane Ford was found shot to death in his car on Sherwood Avenue and 44th Street back on November 7. The two were wanted in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Takelia Johnson. Johnson was shot and killed back in September while standing with two other people in front of a small city park.

Police are investigating whether all three of these shootings are related. Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police.

