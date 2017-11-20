Local students ride into the future with hovercraft project

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Double Churches Elementary school is changing the way students learn science , technology, math and engineering.

On Friday dozens of students built hovercrafts and they were even able to take them for a test ride.

This is the first time first and fifth graders have ever come together to build hovercrafts.

The hovercraft project is an initiative from Chase Educational Consulting, a nonprofit organization based in Sarasota, Fla.

Students were placed in mixed groups with both first and fifth graders.

They were given brief instructions and had to figure out how to create a fully functioning hovercraft.

Eric Crouch, is the first teacher in Muscogee County to highlight this type of hands on STEM learning.

He is encouraging other schools in the district and across the state to jump on board and try out this fun, yet effective way of learning.