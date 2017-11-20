In ‘Coco,’ Pixar journeys to Mexico and beyond the grave

Associated Press Published:
This image released by Disney-Pixar shows characters Miguel, voiced by Anthony Gonzalez in a scene from the animated film, “Coco.” (Disney-Pixar via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Mexico-set “Coco” is Pixar’s first feature film with a minority lead character, and one of the largest American productions ever to feature an almost entirely Latino cast.

That makes it something of a landmark event, one that has already set box-office records in Mexico where it opened several weeks early.

But it also took a lot of homework and a lot of outreach for Pixar to convince Latinos that the production wasn’t just big-budget cultural appropriation. Such fears spiked when Disney tried to trademark “Dia de los Muertos” in 2013, only to abandon the effort after a backlash.

Charting a different path, Pixar brought in cultural consultants to create an authentic celebration of Mexican folklore, traditions and music.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s