Endangered fish found

Associated Press Published:
PINSON, Ala. (AP) – Populations of an endangered fish have been found in new areas of an Alabama creek, upstream of where a dam was removed four years ago in an effort to expand the fish’s range.

Al.com reports that the vermillion darter have been found in Turkey Creek, near the Alabama community of Pinson just northeast of Birmingham.

The vermilion darter is a small, brightly colored fish. It’s found only in a nine-mile stretch of Turkey Creek and its tributaries in north Jefferson County.

The darter needs clear, free-flowing streams to survive and had been blocked from moving upstream by the old dam.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service partnered with the Freshwater Land Trust to remove the nearly 100-year-old Shadow Lake dam in 2013, and this month confirmed the darters have expanded their range upstream of the old dam site.

