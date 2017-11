COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police are asking for your help in locating a runaway teen.

15-year-old Aisha Kiona Kambrya Joiner was last seen on Bunker Ridge Lane back on October 24, 2017.

Joiner is described as being 5’4″ in height, 98 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information concerning Joiner you are asked to contact Columbus police at 706-653-3449 or 911.