CBS Analyst Believes Auburn has a Chance.

SEC on CBS lead analyst Gary Danielson previews the Iron Bowl

SEC on CBS lead analyst Gary Danielson says Auburn has one thing that few teams in America have when it comes to knocking off top-ranked Alabama in Saturday’s Iron Bowl.

“One of the things that Auburn’s got going for them is they’re one of the few teams in college football that believes they can play and beat Alabama,” Danielson told CBS Sports’ Casey Keirnan and Barrett Sallee on Saturday.

Danielson will be in the booth Saturday, along with his SEC on CBS play-by-play partner Brad Nessler, when the No 1. Crimson Tide (11-0) travels to Jordan Hare Stadium to take on the No. 6 Tigers (9-2).

The winner will represent the Western Division in the SEC Championship game on December 2nd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta vs. Eastern Division Champ Georgia.

Danielson says for Auburn, it starts with having the crowd in their corner. “They’ve got a great home field advantage it is an electric place to play,” he said.

After three straight wins by the Tide, Danielson says a big difference in this year’s match-up is Auburn signal-caller Jaret Stidham. The sophomore transfer from Baylor has completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 2,445 yards and 16 touchdowns, with four interceptions.

“They’ve got a hot quarterback. You cannot beat Alabama without a quarterback that can’t complete, you know, 15 for 20 of their passes,” Danielson said.

For a banged-up Tide defense, injuries and depth could play a role in the game, should it go late into the 4th quarter with the outcome still in doubt.

“I don’t know how healthy Alabama will be. But I think they’re going to be healthier than they were for Mississippi State,” Danielson said.

Alabama enters the game as a 4-point favorite. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. EST/2:30 p.m. CST.