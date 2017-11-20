Bus driver shortage in the Muscogee County School District

Columbus, Ga. — One local mother is demanding answers from the Muscogee County School District after she says her son and three other children were left waiting this past Friday for a bus for more than an hour and a half.

Amanda Williams said she was never notified the bus would be late and when she called the school said they didn’t even know the students were not there.

In an e-mail to school board members, Superintendent David Lewis wrote the district is, “experiencing a shortage of school bus drivers leading to delayed student pick-up and deliveries.”

Williams spoke to News 3 and said her son called after his bus was running 45 minutes late.

“It’s just very alarming to get a phone call that your child is not where they’re supposed to be and time has gone by. Anything could’ve happened,” Williams said.

Williams said she called her son’s school, Fort Magnet Academy, and was told to wait because a bus would be there. She said another half hour went by but still no bus so her son’s grandmother drove him to school.

“If he didn’t have a cell phone I would have just been at work assuming my kid was at school just as every other day,” Williams said.

Although school board members are now aware of the driver shortage, parents like Williams have no idea why buses are running behind.

“Just let us know what’s going on,” Williams said. “Don’t have my kid calling me saying ‘Mom where’s the bus?’ You need to beat them to the punch and make a way for them to get to school, but we need to know what’s going on.”

Superintendent Lewis’ e-mail to board members was posted to Facebook by board member Frank Myers.

It stated the transportation and HR departments are working to hire qualified drivers for the short-term and find long-term solutions as well.

News 3 reached out to Muscogee County School District Director of Transportation Herbert Hill. He said the department is working on a statement to be released Monday or Tuesday.

No one from the department was available for an interview.