Auburn University student chosen as Rhodes scholar

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – A college senior from Alabama has been chosen as a Rhodes scholar.

The Rhodes Trust announced Saturday that Matthew Rogers is among the 32 students selected to receive a scholarship to study at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom. He is a software engineering student at Auburn University.

Rogers will study cyber security at Oxford next year. He is a Huntsville, Alabama, native and is Auburn University’s fifth student to win the honor and the first since 2009.

Rogers is a national champion in the Cyber Patriot competition and recently interned at the NSA where he focused on cyber operations. He co-founded the Ethical Hacking Club in order to raise awareness of cyber security issues.