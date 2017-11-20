Auburn University fraternity suspended

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn University now has one less fraternity on campus.

The National Board of Directors for Sigma Phi Epsilon or “Sig Ep” revoked the Auburn chapter’s charter effective immediately.

This comes after an investigation by the National Fraternity and the university found evidence of hazing, drug use and alcohol violations.

This is all according to the student newspaper, The Auburn Plainsman.

It isn’t clear what specific allegations led to the termination of the Auburn chapter’s charter.