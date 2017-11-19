Rain rain will go away

Strong southeasterly wave influence in the morning will prove to be contrary to this pattern that we had this morning. Clouds will lift into the region in the morning and this will minimize any radiational cooling. The air mass will be a tad warmer but due to the lack of sunshine, we will be cool on Tuesday and light rain will be present but sporadic. The best qpf appears to be south and east of Columbus, being measurable.

A cold front will sweep through the region Wednesday morning. This will not clear out the residual moisture behind this front, in fact we will remain cloudy to mostly cloudy. This will be the case through Thanks giving and as the MOS indicates cooler reading due to the lack of daytime heating, of course. A second and third fast moving dry front enters the region by Sunday cooling us once more but look for more sunshine , with these dry cold fronts.