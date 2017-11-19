Cool to start the week. Pleasant for Thanksgiving.

By Published:

Monday starts off freezing with temperatures in the lower 30s in Columbus and upper 20s to our north and west. The afternoon will feel more pleasant with mostly sunny skies warming us to the lower 60s and a fairly calm breeze. Clouds build in Tuesday. We’ll be mostly cloudy in the afternoon with a small chance of some showers ahead of a cold front that won’t make much difference in temperatures. Sunshine returns Wednesday and continues through Thanksgiving day. Temperatures will be seasonable in the lower 40s for Wednesday & Thursday mornings and lower 60s in the afternoons.

Black Friday and Small Business Saturday start off a little cooler in the upper 30s with afternoon highs in the lower 60s. It will stay sunny through the weekend – making it a good travel forecast. Weather should not interfere with any Thanksgiving holiday plans.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s