Cool to start the week. Pleasant for Thanksgiving.

Monday starts off freezing with temperatures in the lower 30s in Columbus and upper 20s to our north and west. The afternoon will feel more pleasant with mostly sunny skies warming us to the lower 60s and a fairly calm breeze. Clouds build in Tuesday. We’ll be mostly cloudy in the afternoon with a small chance of some showers ahead of a cold front that won’t make much difference in temperatures. Sunshine returns Wednesday and continues through Thanksgiving day. Temperatures will be seasonable in the lower 40s for Wednesday & Thursday mornings and lower 60s in the afternoons.

Black Friday and Small Business Saturday start off a little cooler in the upper 30s with afternoon highs in the lower 60s. It will stay sunny through the weekend – making it a good travel forecast. Weather should not interfere with any Thanksgiving holiday plans.