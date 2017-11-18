WATCH: PrepZone Playoffs Round 2

COLUMBUS, Ga – Scores and highlights from Round 2 of the PrepZone playoffs:

AHSAA 2017 Football Playoffs
Second-Round Results

CLASS 1A
Wadley (11-0) 55, Isabella (10-2) 19
Marengo (9-3) 18, Georgiana (11-0) 0
Maplesville (11-0) 36, Talladega County Central (7-4) 0
Sweet Water (10-1) 41, Brantley (8-4) 13

Addison (10-2) 41, Hackleburg (10-2) 16
South Lamar (9-3) 21, Cedar Bluff (8-4) 14
Cherokee (9-3) 35, Lynn (11-1) 14
Pickens County (10-2) 51, Spring Garden (8-4) 9

CLASS 2A
Luverne (10-2) 34, Aliceville (6-5) 30
Leroy (10-2) 35, Ariton (10-2) 21
Goshen (11-1) 42, Thorsby (8-3) 21
St. Luke’s Episcopal (10-1) 69, Abbeville (9-3) 34

Sulligent (11-1) 35, Reeltown (7-5) 25
Fyffe (12-0) 56, LaFayette (9-3) 6
Lamar County (8-4) 17, Ranburne (5-7) 7
Lanett (12-0) 41, Sand Rock (9-3) 16

CLASS 3A
Mobile Christian (9-3) 24, Gordo (10-2) 0
Clarke County (10-2) 41, Wicksburg (10-2) 14
American Christian (9-3) 35, Montgomery Academy (9-3) 21
Hillcrest-Evergreen (11-1) 42, Oakman (8-4) 14

Sylvania (11-1) 48, West Morgan (10-2) 21
Randolph County (11-1) 35, Fultondale (11-1) 28
Colbert Heights (11-1) 36, Weaver (7-5) 35
Piedmont (11-1) 28, J.B. Pennington (9-3) 13

CLASS 4A
Bibb County (11-1) 41, Tallassee (10-2) 16
Montgomery Catholic (11-1) 28, UMS-Wright (9-3) 14
Alabama Christian (10-2) 38, W.S. Neal (6-6) 7
Andalusia (11-1) 30, Saint James (8-4) 0

Hokes Bluff (10-2) 12, Rogers (11-1) 0
Fayette County (10-2) 32, Jacksonville (8-4) 16
Cherokee County (6-6) 28, Wilson (10-2) 24
Saks (12-0) 31, Dora (9-3) 24

CLASS 5A
Beauregard (10-1) 30, Calera (7-5) 17
St. Paul’s Episcopal (11-1) 37, Carroll (11-1) 13
Demopolis (10-2) 17, Central-Clay County (8-4) 6
Vigor (9-3) 19, Eufaula (9-3) 13

St. Clair County (9-3) 48, Mae Jemison (10-2) 21
Wenonah (10-1) 21, Mortimer Jordan (9-3) 14
Etowah (11-1) 42, Brooks (8-3) 21
Briarwood Christian (12-0) 35, Lee-Huntsville (8-4) 14

CLASS 6A
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (9-3) 34, Saraland (8-4) 27
Opelika (9-3) 27, Park Crossing (10-2) 21
Wetumpka (11-1) 27, Carver-Montgomery (5-7) 7
Spanish Fort (11-1) 48, Sidney Lanier (10-2) 26

Austin (12-0) 42, Shades Valley (8-4) 35
Pinson Valley (12-0) 41, Ramsay (6-6) 13
Oxford (12-0) 34, Muscle Shoals (9-3) 7
Clay-Chalkville (10-2) 30, Homewood (10-2) 0

CLASS 7A
McGill-Toolen Catholic (12-0) 31, Auburn (10-2) 13
Central-Phenix City (11-0) 42, Lee-Montgomery (7-4) 14

Thompson (12-0) 34, Mountain Brook (8-4) 10
Hoover (9-3) 56, Hewitt-Trussville (11-1) 21

 

Georgia

Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

GHSA A Private

Second Round

Athens Academy 56, First Presbyterian Day 7

Calvary Day 17, Wesleyan 10

Darlington 33, Aquinas 14

Eagle’s Landing Christian 54, Savannah Christian Prep 0

Mt. Paran Christian 53, Mount Vernon 12

Prince Avenue Christian 33, Whitefield Academy 7

Savannah Country Day 20, Mt. Pisgah Christian 17

Stratford 36, Fellowship Christian School 22

GHSA A Public

Second Round

Charlton County 42, Commerce 14

Clinch County 48, Dooly County 35

Emanuel County Institute 55, Jenkins County 26

Irwin County 28, Lincoln County 14

Macon County 41, Pelham 28

Manchester 58, Washington-Wilkes 20

Mitchell County 22, Schley County 21

Mt. Zion-Carrollton 20, Marion County 12

GHSA Class 2A

Second Round

Benedictine Military 70, Jefferson County 21

Brooks County 35, Dodge County 17

Callaway 40, Rockmart 35

Hapeville 56, Elbert County 10

Heard County 41, Pepperell 28

Rabun County 35, B.E.S.T. Academy 2

Screven County 34, Toombs County 20

Thomasville 44, Dublin 22

GHSA Class 3A

Second Round

Calhoun 28, Monroe Area 20

Cedar Grove 58, Dawson County 13

Greater Atlanta Christian 38, Lovett 21

Jenkins 35, Cook 34

Liberty County 21, Westside-Macon 0

Peach County 34, Pierce County 14

Pike County 26, Crisp County 25

Westminster 59, East Hall 57

GHSA Class 4A

Second Round

Blessed Trinity 21, Cartersville 17

Burke County 41, Cairo 23

Jefferson 28, Ridgeland 21

Marist 31, Cedartown 18

Mary Persons 39, Baldwin 14

St. Pius X 43, Troup County 35

Thomson 35, Americus Sumter 34, OT

Woodward Academy 42, West Laurens 31

GHSA Class 5A

Second Round

Buford 48, Maynard Jackson 0

Carrollton 44, Arabia Mountain 0

Carver-Atlanta 33, Flowery Branch 19

Jones County 26, Wayne County 21

Rome 56, Southwest DeKalb 0

Starr’s Mill 49, Bainbridge 28

Stockbridge 10, Ware County 7

Warner Robins 26, Eagle’s Landing 23, OT

GHSA Class 6A

Second Round

Allatoona 14, Dacula 13

Alpharetta 24, Douglas County 21

Coffee 55, Evans 21

Glynn Academy 34, Heritage-Conyers 26

Harrison 45, Winder-Barrow 17

Lee County 38, Grovetown 6

Mays 48, Centennial 41

Tucker 28, Northside-Warner Robins 7

GHSA Class 7A

Second Round

Archer 16, Mill Creek 10

Brookwood 28, Milton 23

Colquitt County 28, Walton 21

Marietta 38, Woodstock 28

McEachern 36, Lowndes 31

North Gwinnett 35, Grayson 28

Parkview 48, Mountain View 13

Tift County 31, Hillgrove 24

GICAA 11-Man

Semifinal

Community Christian 41, Georgia Christian 14

Creekside Christian Academy 56, Skipstone Academy 6

GICAA 8-Man

Semifinal

CrossPointe Christian 66, Kings Way Christian School 44

Holy Ground Baptist 54, Solid Rock 14

GISA Class AAA

Championship

Valwood 14, Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 9

GISA Class AA

Championship

Savannah Memorial Day 21, Robert Toombs 0

