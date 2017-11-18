WATCH: PrepZone Playoffs Round 2

COLUMBUS, Ga – Scores and highlights from Round 2 of the PrepZone playoffs:
AHSAA 2017 Football Playoffs
Second-Round Results
CLASS 1A
Wadley (11-0) 55, Isabella (10-2) 19
Marengo (9-3) 18, Georgiana (11-0) 0
Maplesville (11-0) 36, Talladega County Central (7-4) 0
Sweet Water (10-1) 41, Brantley (8-4) 13
Addison (10-2) 41, Hackleburg (10-2) 16
South Lamar (9-3) 21, Cedar Bluff (8-4) 14
Cherokee (9-3) 35, Lynn (11-1) 14
Pickens County (10-2) 51, Spring Garden (8-4) 9
CLASS 2A
Luverne (10-2) 34, Aliceville (6-5) 30
Leroy (10-2) 35, Ariton (10-2) 21
Goshen (11-1) 42, Thorsby (8-3) 21
St. Luke’s Episcopal (10-1) 69, Abbeville (9-3) 34
Sulligent (11-1) 35, Reeltown (7-5) 25
Fyffe (12-0) 56, LaFayette (9-3) 6
Lamar County (8-4) 17, Ranburne (5-7) 7
Lanett (12-0) 41, Sand Rock (9-3) 16
CLASS 3A
Mobile Christian (9-3) 24, Gordo (10-2) 0
Clarke County (10-2) 41, Wicksburg (10-2) 14
American Christian (9-3) 35, Montgomery Academy (9-3) 21
Hillcrest-Evergreen (11-1) 42, Oakman (8-4) 14
Sylvania (11-1) 48, West Morgan (10-2) 21
Randolph County (11-1) 35, Fultondale (11-1) 28
Colbert Heights (11-1) 36, Weaver (7-5) 35
Piedmont (11-1) 28, J.B. Pennington (9-3) 13
CLASS 4A
Bibb County (11-1) 41, Tallassee (10-2) 16
Montgomery Catholic (11-1) 28, UMS-Wright (9-3) 14
Alabama Christian (10-2) 38, W.S. Neal (6-6) 7
Andalusia (11-1) 30, Saint James (8-4) 0
Hokes Bluff (10-2) 12, Rogers (11-1) 0
Fayette County (10-2) 32, Jacksonville (8-4) 16
Cherokee County (6-6) 28, Wilson (10-2) 24
Saks (12-0) 31, Dora (9-3) 24
CLASS 5A
Beauregard (10-1) 30, Calera (7-5) 17
St. Paul’s Episcopal (11-1) 37, Carroll (11-1) 13
Demopolis (10-2) 17, Central-Clay County (8-4) 6
Vigor (9-3) 19, Eufaula (9-3) 13
St. Clair County (9-3) 48, Mae Jemison (10-2) 21
Wenonah (10-1) 21, Mortimer Jordan (9-3) 14
Etowah (11-1) 42, Brooks (8-3) 21
Briarwood Christian (12-0) 35, Lee-Huntsville (8-4) 14
CLASS 6A
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (9-3) 34, Saraland (8-4) 27
Opelika (9-3) 27, Park Crossing (10-2) 21
Wetumpka (11-1) 27, Carver-Montgomery (5-7) 7
Spanish Fort (11-1) 48, Sidney Lanier (10-2) 26
Austin (12-0) 42, Shades Valley (8-4) 35
Pinson Valley (12-0) 41, Ramsay (6-6) 13
Oxford (12-0) 34, Muscle Shoals (9-3) 7
Clay-Chalkville (10-2) 30, Homewood (10-2) 0
CLASS 7A
McGill-Toolen Catholic (12-0) 31, Auburn (10-2) 13
Central-Phenix City (11-0) 42, Lee-Montgomery (7-4) 14
Thompson (12-0) 34, Mountain Brook (8-4) 10
Hoover (9-3) 56, Hewitt-Trussville (11-1) 21
Georgia
Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
GHSA A Private
Second Round
Athens Academy 56, First Presbyterian Day 7
Calvary Day 17, Wesleyan 10
Darlington 33, Aquinas 14
Eagle’s Landing Christian 54, Savannah Christian Prep 0
Mt. Paran Christian 53, Mount Vernon 12
Prince Avenue Christian 33, Whitefield Academy 7
Savannah Country Day 20, Mt. Pisgah Christian 17
Stratford 36, Fellowship Christian School 22
GHSA A Public
Second Round
Charlton County 42, Commerce 14
Clinch County 48, Dooly County 35
Emanuel County Institute 55, Jenkins County 26
Irwin County 28, Lincoln County 14
Macon County 41, Pelham 28
Manchester 58, Washington-Wilkes 20
Mitchell County 22, Schley County 21
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 20, Marion County 12
GHSA Class 2A
Second Round
Benedictine Military 70, Jefferson County 21
Brooks County 35, Dodge County 17
Callaway 40, Rockmart 35
Hapeville 56, Elbert County 10
Heard County 41, Pepperell 28
Rabun County 35, B.E.S.T. Academy 2
Screven County 34, Toombs County 20
Thomasville 44, Dublin 22
GHSA Class 3A
Second Round
Calhoun 28, Monroe Area 20
Cedar Grove 58, Dawson County 13
Greater Atlanta Christian 38, Lovett 21
Jenkins 35, Cook 34
Liberty County 21, Westside-Macon 0
Peach County 34, Pierce County 14
Pike County 26, Crisp County 25
Westminster 59, East Hall 57
GHSA Class 4A
Second Round
Blessed Trinity 21, Cartersville 17
Burke County 41, Cairo 23
Jefferson 28, Ridgeland 21
Marist 31, Cedartown 18
Mary Persons 39, Baldwin 14
St. Pius X 43, Troup County 35
Thomson 35, Americus Sumter 34, OT
Woodward Academy 42, West Laurens 31
GHSA Class 5A
Second Round
Buford 48, Maynard Jackson 0
Carrollton 44, Arabia Mountain 0
Carver-Atlanta 33, Flowery Branch 19
Jones County 26, Wayne County 21
Rome 56, Southwest DeKalb 0
Starr’s Mill 49, Bainbridge 28
Stockbridge 10, Ware County 7
Warner Robins 26, Eagle’s Landing 23, OT
GHSA Class 6A
Second Round
Allatoona 14, Dacula 13
Alpharetta 24, Douglas County 21
Coffee 55, Evans 21
Glynn Academy 34, Heritage-Conyers 26
Harrison 45, Winder-Barrow 17
Lee County 38, Grovetown 6
Mays 48, Centennial 41
Tucker 28, Northside-Warner Robins 7
GHSA Class 7A
Second Round
Archer 16, Mill Creek 10
Brookwood 28, Milton 23
Colquitt County 28, Walton 21
Marietta 38, Woodstock 28
McEachern 36, Lowndes 31
North Gwinnett 35, Grayson 28
Parkview 48, Mountain View 13
Tift County 31, Hillgrove 24
GICAA 11-Man
Semifinal
Community Christian 41, Georgia Christian 14
Creekside Christian Academy 56, Skipstone Academy 6
GICAA 8-Man
Semifinal
CrossPointe Christian 66, Kings Way Christian School 44
Holy Ground Baptist 54, Solid Rock 14
GISA Class AAA
Championship
Valwood 14, Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 9
GISA Class AA
Championship
Savannah Memorial Day 21, Robert Toombs 0