Developing: The bodies of two missing Atlanta men discovered in Macon County

#BREAKING UPDATE: Macon Co. Sheriff believes a body discovered Friday afternoon is missing Atlanta rapper, 29 year old Edward Reeves. Reeves is also known as “Bambino Gold.”

Foul play is suspected in the death. The body was found Friday afternoon around 4:30 in a wooded area along County Road 13, near Highway 80 west. The Sheriff says his thoughts and prayers go out to the family.

Brunson says a second body was discovered a few miles away from Reeves, in a wooded area along Highway 80 west, around 4:30 Saturday morning. The body has not been identified.

Reeves and his cousin, music promoter Kendrick Stokes, were reported missing with the Montgomery Police Department Tuesday, November 7th. Stokes and Reeves are cousins from the Atlanta area, but have ties to Montgomery. Stokes and Reeves were last seen on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Montgomery driving White 2016 Honda CRV Georgia Tag-unknown.

If you have any information on the case, please call 911.