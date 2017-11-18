Cool, sunny & breezy conditions end the weekend

A cold front will move through Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Scattered showers start around 10 p.m. Saturday night and clear by or before 4 a.m. Sunday morning. Although a few rumbles of thunder are possible, it is the wind that is the biggest threat with the rain. Northwest wind 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour are possible tonight into tomorrow morning. Cold, dry air then settles in behind the front. We’ll be sunny, chilly and breezy Sunday afternoon with highs well below average in the upper 50s. Monday morning starts off freezing with temperatures in the lower 30s and upper 20s toward our north. A Freeze Watch will go in effect Sunday evening into Monday morning because of these sub-freezing temperatures for some northern & western counties (Georgia: Troup & Meriwether; Alabama: Chambers, Lee, Russell, Macon, Bullock & Barbour).

Another cold front moves through Wednesday – increasing clouds and rain chances (mainly toward our southeast) Tuesday and Wednesday. There is a small chance for showers Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, but it doesn’t look like enough to alter any Thanksgiving plans. Clouds will clear and cooler air will move in Thanksgiving evening. Black Friday morning starts off cold in the upper 30s with a sunny and cool afternoon in the lower 60s. Small Business Saturday will also be chilly and sunny with morning lows in the upper 30s and highs in the lower 60s.