Weekend weather expected to cooperate

With many activities going on this weekend, we are in for some changeable but otherwise good weather across Georgia and Alabama. Friday is getting things off to a fine start, with a full day of sunshine leading to above normal high temperatures after a chilly start.

Saturday will bring the approach of a cold front moving south and east from out of the Plains region, putting Columbus on the warm side of the front while bringing an increase in cloudiness, leaving our area dry during the day. The front should pass us late Saturday night, bringing showers that will be scattered and mostly light for our only rain opportunity in the next 7 days.

Behind the front, Sunday’s weather will turn sunny but chilly as skies clear, and highs may not make it out of the 50s along with brisk northerly winds. That will lead to a possible freeze Monday morning as the winds diminish and skies remain clear. We’re tentatively expecting good weather for Thanksgiving Day, with sunshine and temperatures slightly below normal.

