WEEKEND: Mild Saturday. Chilly Sunday.

A cool Friday night leads to a mild Saturday. Clouds, wind and temperatures increase Saturday ahead of an approaching cold front. The day will be rain-free, but Saturday night, a couple showers move in. These will clear by Sunday morning, with cold air moving in behind it. Sunday will be breezy, sunny and chilly in the upper 50s through the afternoon. The cold air really settles in by Monday morning with morning lows near freezing in the lower 30s. Afternoon highs will only be in the lower 60s even with sunny skies. Tuesday warms up a little more, but temperatures will still be cold in the morning in the upper 30s. Afternoon highs will be a bit more pleasant in the mid to upper 60s through mid-week.

We are watching a weak low in the Gulf of Mexico. Right now, rain looks to stay to our southeast on Thanksgiving. We will be partly sunny and seasonable with mornings in the mid 40s and afternoon highs in the lower 60s (as long as the track doesn’t shift farther north). Black Friday will cool down once again with lows in the upper 30s and highs in the upper 50s.